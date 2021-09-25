CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$86.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAM.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.50.

TSE:BAM.A opened at C$70.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$38.77 and a one year high of C$72.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.44.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

