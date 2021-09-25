Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CDMO opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 275.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

