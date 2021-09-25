Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Hold

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of AVDL opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,565,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

