Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €340.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €321.18 ($377.85).

FRA:ADS opened at €282.00 ($331.76) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €304.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €293.71.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

