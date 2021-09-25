Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €125.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €118.13 ($138.98).

FRA SY1 opened at €116.15 ($136.65) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €122.20 and its 200 day moving average is €113.72.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

