Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €49.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.38 ($56.92).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €41.12 ($48.38) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.58.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

