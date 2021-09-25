Quilter (LON:QLT) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Quilter alerts:

LON QLT opened at GBX 142.45 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Quilter’s payout ratio is 1.21%.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.