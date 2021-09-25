Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Vale in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.53.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VALE. Bank of America downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

VALE stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Vale by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,712,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

