Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Newmont in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NGT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$68.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.21. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.18 and a 52 week high of C$90.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The company has a market cap of C$54.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

