Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) vs. Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Critical Analysis

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Anterix alerts:

84.0% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Anterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Anterix and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 2 0 2.67 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anterix currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Anterix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than Orbsat.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -6,051.24% -23.61% -20.73% Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anterix and Orbsat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $920,000.00 1,181.48 -$54.43 million ($3.13) -19.17 Orbsat $5.69 million 5.90 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Risk & Volatility

Anterix has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anterix beats Orbsat on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.