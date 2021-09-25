Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce $56.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $75.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $237.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.55 million, with estimates ranging from $215.10 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.72 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $4,099,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 118,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

