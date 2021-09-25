Brokers Offer Predictions for Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.95. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after buying an additional 963,113 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $58,874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

