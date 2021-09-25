Stifel Nicolaus Raises Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to C$0.90

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Shares of PIFYF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.