CIBC Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$22.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of SMMCF opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

