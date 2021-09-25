Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MATW opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

