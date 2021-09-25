Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$23.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMMCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

