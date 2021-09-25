Stifel Nicolaus Raises Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Price Target to C$1.05

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gear Energy stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

