Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.79 ($106.81).

ETR:DAI opened at €74.28 ($87.39) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. Daimler has a 52-week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

