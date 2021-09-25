Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.06.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$16.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$34.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.97.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

