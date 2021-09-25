Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.57. Prosus has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

