JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CGUSY opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates through the following segments: France Retail; Latam Retail; and E-Commerce. The France Retail segment focuses on the operation of Casino, Monoprix, Franprix-Leader Price and Vindémia sub-group banners. The Latam Retail segment comprises the Éxito, GPA, Disco Uruguay and Libertad food banners.

