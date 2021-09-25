Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

