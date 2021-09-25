Financial Comparison: Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) versus CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

33.4% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73% CASI Pharmaceuticals -236.69% -56.52% -37.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bavarian Nordic A/S and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 236.00%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 12.09 $42.52 million $0.26 68.65 CASI Pharmaceuticals $15.14 million 11.54 -$48.29 million ($0.43) -2.91

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its products include Zevalin, Evomela, and Marqibo. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

