FedEx Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for FedEx in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the shipping service provider will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $226.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.71 and a 200-day moving average of $284.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a 12-month low of $226.60 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

