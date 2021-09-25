$16.31 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post sales of $16.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.89 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $14.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $62.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $71.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

