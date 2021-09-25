Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Seagen in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.87 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $161.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.01. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 44.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

