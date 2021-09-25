Truist Securiti Weighs in on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 59.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

