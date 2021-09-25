Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $144.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.64 and a 200-day moving average of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

