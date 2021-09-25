$112.50 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report $112.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.00 million and the highest is $119.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $91.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $454.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $481.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $466.27 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $487.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million.

BSET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

