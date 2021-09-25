Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 126.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

