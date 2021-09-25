Tourmaline Oil’s (TOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy restated their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOU. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$47.50 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

TOU stock opened at C$43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$44.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.80. The company has a market cap of C$13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,873 over the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

