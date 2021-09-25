Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Hold

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.50.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

