Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and auto engines and parts. The Company operates in three business segments: commercial vehicles segment, which manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts; passenger vehicles segment manufactures and sells passenger vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts, and corporate and others segment, which manufactures and sells other automobile related products. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is headquartered in Hubei province, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS:DNFGY opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

