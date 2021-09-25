Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading Down 2.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 67,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 630,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.01.

The stock has a market cap of C$908.56 million and a P/E ratio of 17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.92.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

