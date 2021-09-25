S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $853.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 853 ($11.14) and last traded at GBX 850.40 ($11.11), with a volume of 465737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 822 ($10.74).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 705 ($9.21).

The firm has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 752.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 628.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

