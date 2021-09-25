Indivior (LON:INDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.60

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219.60 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84), with a volume of 1707520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.48. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12.

In other news, insider Jerome Lande sold 271,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total value of £434,158.40 ($567,230.73). Also, insider Mark Stejbach acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £58,320 ($76,195.45). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,568 shares of company stock worth $93,003,537.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

