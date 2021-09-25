Indivior (LON:INDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.60

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219.60 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84), with a volume of 1707520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.20 ($2.80).
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.48. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12.
About Indivior (LON:INDV)
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.