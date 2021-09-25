Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.30

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.30 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 38.20 ($0.50). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 139,648 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.94 million and a PE ratio of -24.06.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

