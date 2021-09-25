Progress Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,253 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,247% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 83.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

