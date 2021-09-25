Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €76.00 by Barclays

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.27 ($94.43).

Shares of BAS opened at €63.79 ($75.05) on Thursday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

