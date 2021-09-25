UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. SSP Group has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.59.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

