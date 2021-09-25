Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

ACHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after buying an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.