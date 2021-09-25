TheStreet Lowers Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

