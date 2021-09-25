Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $13.30 price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

