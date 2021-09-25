Head-To-Head Contrast: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bumble and Jianpu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million 13.11 $66.15 million N/A N/A Jianpu Technology $234.18 million 0.13 -$64.89 million N/A N/A

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54% Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bumble and Jianpu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.88%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Summary

Bumble beats Jianpu Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang and Zheng Yu Wu on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

