Reviewing Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Sharecare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 3.07 -$5.17 million N/A N/A Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Covalon Technologies and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharecare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sharecare has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.16%. Given Sharecare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -3.39% -11.24% -2.85% Sharecare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sharecare beats Covalon Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

