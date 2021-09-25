Stitch Fix, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.