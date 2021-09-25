Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

SMTS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $300.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.78. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

