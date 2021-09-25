Zacks Investment Research Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE FBK opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter valued at $233,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

