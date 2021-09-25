Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a mobile entertainment operator principally in China. It integrates premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas and live streaming. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation, is based in Beijing. “
Shares of NASDAQ GSMG opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Glory Star New Media Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -1.41.
About Glory Star New Media Group
Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.
