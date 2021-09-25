Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a mobile entertainment operator principally in China. It integrates premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas and live streaming. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation, is based in Beijing. “

Shares of NASDAQ GSMG opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Glory Star New Media Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

