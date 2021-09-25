Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

GGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 151.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

